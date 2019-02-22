UN Ranks Zambia Top in Peace Keeping

Zambia has been ranked top in quality of peace keeping troops in its missions by the United Nations.

According to Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Lazarous Kapambwe, the country scored 90 per cent in proficiency based on its previous contributions to UN peace keeping missions.

“The country has since been asked to contribute more troops to the missions,” Kapambwe said in Lusaka when he briefed justice minister Given Lubinda on prominent issues at the United Nations.

Justice permanent secretary for Legislative Drafting Andrew Nkunika told journalists that Ambassador Kapambwe also briefed Lubinda about the upcoming inauguration of President Edgar Lungu as board member of sustainable

Development Goals Centre for Africa ahead of Zambia’s hosting of the Southern African Regional Centre.

President Lungu has further been appointed focal person for the implementation of Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development goals, he said, and also as champion for Industrial Development Decade for Africa which deals with industrialization of African Countries.

Lubinda, on his part, said the appointment of President Lungu to various global positions shows the interest the world has in Zambia “and recognizing the country’s capacity to lead some of the initiatives”.

The country is determined to meet its financial obligations in terms of subscriptions and remittances to international institutions where it holds membership, he added.