Lungu Instructs Lubinda to Engage ICC, AI over Electoral Violence Accusations

State House has said justice minister Given Lubinda has been instructed to engage the International Criminal Court and Amnesty International over the Opposition Alliance’s accusations that government officials were behind the electoral violence seen in the recently held Sesheke parliamentary by-election.

The Opposition Alliance has resolved to report President Lungu, his press aide Amos Chanda, political advisor Kaizar Zulu, home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo and top Patriotic Front officials to the ICC for allegedly sponsoring the violence that preceded the Sesheke parliamentary by-election which was won by UPND candidate Romeo Kang’ombe.

Through the chairperson Charles Milupi, the Alliance on Wednesday held a briefing where they said ruling party officials had created a group of youths to cause violence during the by-election.

During a briefing at State House today, Chanda told journalists that the allegations by the Opposition Alliance were “patently false”

“They made allegations against His Excellency, the President; against the Secretary General of the ruling party; against the Minister of Home of Affairs; against myself and against Mr Kaizar Zulu, the Political Advisor. The basis of their allegations were simply that a militia unit exits, commanded and funded by the President and ourselves. The first response is that we strongly reject those allegations as totally false…bearing [no] truth whatsoever…it appears that there is no stop, there is no limit to how far the opposition leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema will go in his pursuit of the Presidency that he would damage and destroy the country in order to rule it,” Chanda said. “To consciously manufacture lies and give them to his shadow Mr Milupi and broadcast them in the manner they did, knowing too well they were false, [is] extremely shameful. But we know why they are doing that; in the past, it has become very fashionable for the opposition to lie in the international media space.”

He said State House could have easily ignored the accusations, like it always does, but the current allegations were “serious and require a formal response”.

“…because there is a decent government running the affairs of the State in the manner we think it must be run; we have normally ignored such scurrilous allegations. But if they were not so serious, these allegations would actually be laughable, but the allegations are so serious that they require a formal response, and they require a formal response in a manner that a decent government operates,” Chanda said. “The opposition cannot be entertained at the ICC. It is quite clear that they have not familiarised themselves with…statute that governs the ICC. The jurisdiction of that court correctly is criminal, yes. But only State parties can be heard at the ICC. So, those dangerously desperate men who paraded themselves at the Intercontinental Hotel, none of them can be entertained at the ICC,” Chanda said. “Having said that, their behaviour is like that of a foolish heads boy who shouts ‘wolf, wolf, wolf, wolf’, one time, they go, people come, they don’t find the wolf, they don’t find the lion. Second time…the third time…when this foolish heads boy shouts ‘wolf, wolf’ and the lion had come and no one from the village responded. We are asking the ICC ourselves to come; we are asking the international human rights bodies such as Amnesty International; the Human Rights Commission (HRC) because the President told me that through the HRC, this information can officially go to Amnesty…that they can come to examine the allegations made. But because these foolish opposition leaders do not have the jurisdiction to be heard before the ICC, we are going to do it for them by asking the ICC to come and examine these allegations. To this effect, Minister Lubinda is under instruction from the President to formally communicate to the ICC. The reason we are putting this upfront and through the international media is to clearly demonstrate that when dangerously desperate opposition leaders begin even to connive with rogue elements within the police, the international human rights regime must be able to stand up.”

He further wondered why UPND president Hakainde Hichilema complained over the dismissal of the police command in Sesheke when he had initially complained that the same police nearly shot at him.

“After the opposition leader cries ‘wolf’ that he was shot at, and he was very clear that by the police, then a quick inquiry is undertaken by Hon Kampyongo and his team, and they arrived at the decision that they have retired the police command in charge of the operations in Sesheke, Mr Hakainde wants those police officers reinstated. He seems to know exactly which police officer was shooting at him and who was not shooting at him. Can he provide evidence now, how he has this organic knowledge about how the police operation was done in Sesheke?” Chanda challenged Hichilema.

“…Did Mr Hakainde stage this incident again? And he doesn’t seem to learn from events of the past. But to clearly bring all these things to clear examination, can the HRC now begin an investigation, can they invite Amnesty International…As for Charles Milupi, in my personal capacity, and also as a State officer, he will be hearing from my lawyers pretty soon. I also know that both civil and criminal proceedings may be brought against him…Mr Milupi, who we saw in the video, will be hearing from my lawyers pretty soon. They will bring both civil and criminal proceedings against him. I was not in the country during the Sesheke by-election. In all my life, I have never been to Sesheke. How can I command a militia in a district that I don’t even know how it looks? I have never been…I was not on the campaign. But even those that were performing duties like Mr (Kaizar) Zulu, Mr Kampyongo [who] commands the police force as a political head of (Ministry) of Home Affairs; there are police commanders who answer to him…”

And Chanda said President Lungu will not engage in dialogue with “rogue elements”.

“The President will carry on with the business of governing, and he cannot be bullied to go onto a table with people whose brain is the size of a rat. He cannot be bullied into a conversation with people like that. On the same table with a criminal? What sort of dialogue can take place?” asked Chanda in response to a question from journalists. “Hon Lubinda has issued a statement in Parliament today. We’ve waited all along to bring the Constitutional Bill, Public Order Act, to the dialogue table. You are not going to govern from outside. The Bills will be presented to Parliament, the President will continue to govern, he has Executive powers. Where criminal elements begin to disrupt law and order, the law will take its course.”