Nyumba Yanga Teacher Shoots Kills Wife over Wardrobe

A 42 year old teacher of Nyumba Yanga Secondary in Lusaka has shot dead his wife after a marital dispute.

The Teacher identified as Kenneth Makina of Woodlands Township shot dead his wife with whom they are on separation after she came to collect a wardrobe from their matrimonial home.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo confirmed the incident today.

“Police received a report of Shooting in which male Makina Kenneth aged 42 years of Cedar road ,Woodlands of Lusaka, a teacher at Nyumba Yanga Secondary School reported himself to Police at Woodlands Police station after he shot a female Charity Jikubi aged 39 years of unknown residential address in Ndola,” Katongo said.

The deceased was an inspector in the Zambia police seconded to Zesco in Ndola.

The shooting occurred on 23rd February, 2019 at about 08:10 hours.

The couple was on separation and the deceased met her fate when she went to get a wardrobe at the accused’s place.

“It is believed the two were on separation and the deceased had gone to pick up a wardrobe from the suspect’s home in Woodlands that’s when a quarrel started and in the process the accused picked his 9mm pistol and shot the victim, four times while another bullet hit the land lord on the right thigh and he is receiving treatment at UTH. The victim was pronounced dead on arrival at UTH,” Katongo stated.

She stated that a pistol was recovered and the suspect is detained in Police custody while the body of deceased had been deposited at UTH mortuary.