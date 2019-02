The Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines-Investment Holdings ZCCM-IH has capitalised Kariba Minerals Ltd with the purchase of new equipment worth K6 million to boost amethyst production.

ZCCH-IH currently owns 50 per cent of the company and is in the process of finalising the acquisition of the additional 50 per cent from Gemfields Ltd.

The equipment was officially handed over to the mine yesterday by ZCCM-IH acting Chief Executive Officer Mabvuto Chipata.