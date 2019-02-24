7 Assassination Attempts but HH is Still Alive?

There have been seven reported assassination attempts on UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema since the Patriotic Front came into power in 2011.

During Michael Sata’s presidency, two online media reports were made pointing to the fact that the opposition leader had alleged assassination attempts on him. The largest number of assassination accusations has been under President Edgar Lungu where media reports attributed to Hichilema have been made as tabulated below:

August 9, 2012: Hichilema tells journalists at Lusaka Central Police where he had been summoned for holding an ‘illegal’ meeting at Evelyn Hone College that President Sata was a ‘dictator’ who wanted him assassinated. This was after police beat up some journalists and UPND cadres following a commotion at the police station.

April, 2014: Hichilema reports assassination attempts on him when PF cadres stormed Sun FM radio in Ndola where he was being featured. He said he was forced to flee through the rooftop.

September 25, 2015: Hichilema tells journalists in Solwezi that President Lungu had instructed police to assassinate him during a rally for the Solwezi West parliamentary by-election. The opposition leader made strong claims that President Lungu was plotting to have him assassinated after realizing that he was a threat to him.

2016: Hichilema makes claims that President Lungu had told Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja to “kill or at least shoot at him”, the Observer reported.

April, 2017: Hichilema accuses Lungu of trying to kill him when police raided his house to arrest him over a road rage during the Kuomboka traditional ceremony in Mongu.

June 15, 2018: Hichilema addresses a media briefing where he claims that President Lungu is still after his life, saying he had intelligence information suggesting that the Head of State regrets not having killed him while in detention.

February 10, 2019: Hichilema accuses President Lungu of trying to kill him in Sesheke where he was having rallies ahead of the recently held parliamentary election won by the UPND. He said police and PF cadres opened fire at him while he was holding a rally and blamed President Lungu for that, alleging that he was after his life.

Seven assassination attempts and Hichilema is still alive! So far, he is an opposition leader who has alleged the largest number of ‘assassinations’ in Zambia’s history.

Is it that the people who have been ordering these assassination attempts have been hiring inexperienced assassins to conduct the job or it is mere accusation of things that have never been before?

Truthfully speaking, I don’t think it would be difficult for a Head of State to eliminate an opposition leader if he really so wished. Why? Because he controls state machinery and so far, we know for a fact that we still have very good security people in this country capable of undertaking such tasks without leaving any trace! If President Lungu really wanted Hichilema dead, he would be by now without having any of those ‘attempts’ listed.

This is why we find it hard to understand the accusations that there have been attempts to kill Hichilema. Kill him for what? And for whose gain? Really?

The opposition is a critical part of any democracy and Zambia, being one, would not survive the name without strong opposition parties and members we have today.

What the opposition must realise is that they have been spending a lot of time on non-issues instead of mobilizing for the coming general elections. While they are busy making accusations on this and that, their friends are on the ground canvassing for votes way ahead of voting time. It will help Hichilema to focus on rebuilding his party than spending every chance he gets on making accusations that will not help him and his party at all. Today’s opposition must make itself relevant or forever remain opposing without a chance to rule this country.