Kitwe Mayor Challenges Elected Leaders to Reflect on Time-keeping

Kitwe Mayor Engineer Christopher Kang’ombe has challenged elected officials to reflect on the tendency of showing up late for any work related activities.

He said such tendencies retard national development.

His comment follows a public apology by Japanese Minister in charge of Olympics, Yoshitaka Sakudura, who apologised for arriving three minutes at a parliamentary meeting.

Kang’ombe said not only is the Japanese situation interesting news but worth reflecting on because most of Zambian elected leaders or appointed representatives were “very poor” at time keeping.

“We keep people waiting in the name of Zambian time. For a nation to develop, we need a certain level of sense of urgency to meet daily, weekly and monthly developmental targets. This is where the value of time comes in. In short, succeeding or failing is partly due to how we manage our time,” Kang’ombe explained.

He added that if elected politicians or those appointed to different government positions are the first in failing to keep time, then the rest of the civil service will emulate this bad practice, consequently delaying service delivery.

“Yoshitaka Sakudura understands the national vision of Japan and how time keeping, if well managed, can help his country develop. I am challenged by his public apology and pledging to do far much better in this respect,” said Kang’ombe.