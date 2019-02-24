Mpezeni asks for Ngoni Language Teachers from SA

Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people has asked Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of Kwa Zulu Natal in South Africa to send Ngoni language teachers to help resuscitate the ebbing language.

In a speech read on his behalf by Nc’wala Organising Committee National Secretary Mkwinda Sakala during the annual traditional ceremony in Chipata yesterday, Mpezeni said it was a worrying state of affairs that the original Ngoni language has been lost with passing of time because of inter-marriages with the Nsenga speaking people.

He said the Ngoni speaking people of Zambia, Mozambique and Malawi are unified by holding the annual ceremony to taste the first crops of the year.

Mpezeni, who said this year’s ceremony’s theme of “Preserving Culture Through Gender Equality” went well with the government’s drive to develop his area by empowering women alongside their men-folk.

He further said he is happy that government is working with traditional leaders in his area in fighting Gender Based Violence, early marriages and teenage pregnancies.

Meanwhile, Mpezeni expressed disappointment that some Ngonis serving in high positions have opted not to offer assistance in the course of organising the ceremony.

This year’s Nc’wala Ceremony was attended by Prince Mangosuthu of the Zulu speaking people of South Africa, several Ngoni and Nsenga chiefs, government and political party officials.

During the same occasion, ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mundende pledged to continue improving the Nc’wala arena in order to enhance the outlook so that it is more attractive.