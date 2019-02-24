Nkana Silence Kotoko in CAF Tie

Zambia’s CAF Confederation Cup envoys Nkana maximized home ground advantage by beating Ghanaian outfit Asante Kotoko 3-1 in a Group C clash.

Nkana shot to the summit of Group C with the other two teams in action an hour later.

The 12-time Zambian champions opened the score from the penalty with Fred Tshimenga powering home after Walter Bwalya had been bundled down in the box.

The Ghanaians quickly bounced back in the match with Yocouba Songne curling a delightful freekick that left Allan Chibwe helpless.

But the hosts were not slowing down and were back in front through the talismanic Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba who whipped in scorcher outside the box in the 24th minute.

Kampamba completed the job in the 53rd minute with a pinpoint header that put the result beyond doubt.

Nkana now top Group C with six points after having defeated Al Hilal on match day one.

Another Zambian club Zesco United will be in action later in the afternoon against Al Hilal.