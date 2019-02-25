FAZ Fires Sven

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) will not renew the contract of Chipolopolo coach Sven Vandenbroeck when it expires next month.

Vandenbroeck was hired on a nine-month contract with the mandate to qualify Zambia to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which he failed to do.

FAZ has announced in a press statement that Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi and Mumamba Numba will act as assistants to the Belgian in his final 30 days on the job.

AGGREY CHIYANGI NAMED AS ASSISTANT COACH AS SVEN VANDENBROEK CONTRACT ENDS IN MARCH 2019

The Football Association of Zambia wishes to announce the appointment of Aggrey Chiyangi as the 1st Assistant Coach and Mr Numba Mumamba as second assistant coach to national team head coach Mr Sven Vandenbroek, who took over from Wedson Nyirenda in July 2018 with a specific assignment to qualify the Zambia national team to AFCON.

We further wish to advise that Mr Sven’s contract comes to an end in March 2019 and will NOT be renewed.

Mr Chintu Kampamba has been dropped from the national team technical bench.

The non-renewal of Mr Vandenbroek’s contract and the appointment of Mr Chiyangi and Mr Mumamba to the national team technical bench follows a meeting held by the FAZ executive committee this weekend.

As an Association we continue to pursue the enhancement of football development by recognizing and promoting young talent and building football administration across the country.

We continue with preparations towards the Under 23 2019 AFCON Qualifier that will set Zambia on the path for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Mr Vandenbroek’s last assignment as Zambia national team coach will be the AFCON 2019 Group K game, between Zambia and Namibia to be played on March 23, at which we expect nothing but a resounding win over Namibia.

