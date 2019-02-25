Female Suspect Commits Suicide in Police Cells

A 33-year-old female suspect has committed suicide in police cells in Chingola District.

Police in Chingola on Friday arrested and detained Kalumbu Sakayaya for allegedly stealing a mattress, belonging to Moses Sinyali of Soweto area in Chingola.

But Sakayaya, a resident of Soweto township, committed suicide in police cells on Friday using a Chitenge material, Copperbelt Police commissioner Charity Katanga has stated.

“The incident happened on February 22, 2019 between 07:00 hrs and 13:05 hrs, in which the suspect was alone in police cells detained for the theft of a mattress, a property of Moses Sinyali, 33, of house no. 55, Butungwa Rd Soweto compound, Chingola,” Katanga stated.

“The body is in Nchanga North General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem to determine the cause of death. Inquiry file was opened.”