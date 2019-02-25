Nigeria’s Senate Candidate Collapses after Election Loss

There was pandemonium and high drama at Ikeja Local Government, the Collation Centre for Lagos West Senatorial District when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for House of Representatives, Kunle Okunola, collapsed after protesting the result of Saturday’s election.

Okunola had stormed the centre in annoyance to protest the victory of the incumbent for the Ikeja Federal Constituency 2, James Faleke of the All Progressives Congress (APC), claiming he won the election.

He stormed the collation centre and immediately pulled up the table being used for the collation, flung away the result sheets thereby creating confusion in the hall, a development which made accredited observers and journalists, among others, run for dear life.

Okunola later collapsed outside the hall and was rushed out of the premises in his Sienna car accompanied by security men.

While the drama was going on, security agents also sent out his supporters who were at the collation centre.

However, his supporters started protesting outside the gate of Ikeja Local Government, insisting Okunola won the poll. – Tribune