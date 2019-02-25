Police Arrest Kambwili

Police in Lusaka have arrested Roan member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili for uttering “hateful” remarks against an Indian working for a construction company.
Kambwili has since Been Denied Bond
In a video that went viral, Kambwili was heard telling the Indian to go back to his country than being in Zambia to do jobs that Zambians could do.
The offense for which he has been charged falls under Section 70 (1) (2) of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia which states:
“(1) Any person who utters any words or publishes any writing
expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for any person or group of persons wholly or mainly because of his or their race, tribe, place of origin or colour is guilty of an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years. Expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race, tribe, place of origin or colour; (2) A person shall not be prosecuted for an offence under this section without the written consent of the Director of Public Prosecutions. (No. 6 of 1965).”
leon
And one minister because he is pf is untouchable.By the way way those MPs with cases should not leave pf or else you will be locked up