Constitution Amendment to go ahead, says Lubinda

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has said the process to amend the Republican Constitution will proceed, whether the opposition rejects the roadmap or not.

He told a media briefing in Lusaka that the government desired to accommodate all views but would not yield to destructive forces.

On Monday, an alliance of 10 opposition political parties rejected the set roadmap for the constitution amendment, accusing government of adopting a process that is not inclusive.

However, Lubinda has said the government would cultivate the support of the civil society and independent lawmakers to ensure the process was done according to the agreed roadmap.

He said some UPND lawmakers could be relied upon to vote with the ruling party to ensure that the two-thirds threshold in Parliament was met.

Lubinda further stated that the opposition political alliance must not be “agents of retarding national development” through their “acts of opposing every move taken by government to refine the constitution of Zambia”.

He also denied claims by the political alliance that the proposed roadmap was meant to manipulate the constitution amendment process.

K2 million has been set aside for the constitution amendment process with the first sets of meetings scheduled for the first week of next month.

And Lubinda dispelled assassination claims by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema since the Patriotic Front took office in 2011.

When asked why government authorities had allowed Hichilema to continue accusing government of targeting to kill him, Lubinda said the opposition leader “is forcing the system to react” but maintained that government was above politics of assassinations.