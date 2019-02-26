Govt Explains Finnish Bilateral Aid

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has explained that Finland has been gradually reducing aid to Zambia owing to the country’s attainment of a Lower-Middle Income status.

Responding to recent media reports that Finland had drastically reduced bilateral aid to Zambia due to corruption allegations, the government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated in a statement that several other countries had reduced aid since the country’s graduation from a low income country to a Lower-Middle Income one.

“Zambia and Finland have enjoyed fifty years of diplomatic relations as well as forty-five years of development cooperation. Our two countries have, over the years, collaborated in various sectors of development including health, education, environmental protection and forestry. In addition, our two countries are currently exploring ways of further strengthening cooperation in various fields such as energy, agriculture, ICT and manufacturing,” the ministry has stated. “Since Zambia graduated from being a Low Income to being a Lower–Middle Income Country, several Cooperating Partners, including Finland, have been gradually reducing their development aid to Zambia.”

There has, however, been an increased focus on trade and investment enhancement between the two countries, the Ministry stated.

“This development has been welcome since it has the potential to create jobs, increase foreign exchange earnings and contribute to the growth of our economy.

Zambia values the development cooperation that Finland continues to render through the new Country Strategy for Finnish Development Cooperation in Zambia for period 2016 to 2019, which focuses on promotion of democracy and growth of the private sector in Zambia,” the ministry stated. “The Private Sector Development Programme is worth 9 million euros and it plays a major role in accelerating the growth of micro, small and medium sized enterprises by supporting implementation of Zambia’s social protection policy. The Zambian Government therefore, reaffirms its commitment to the close relations with the Republic of Finland and to engaging in further cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.”