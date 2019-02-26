Huawei Congress Unveils Simplified 5G and SoftCOM AI Solutions at the MWC Barcelona 2019…Zambia Attends Biggest Telecom Congress

In the midst of a prospective trade between Huawei and the United States government, the global telecommunication giant has kept flying its brand globally.

Currently at the on-going MWC Barcelona Conference Huawei presented its simplified 5G and SoftCOM AI Solutions.

During the opening of the Barcelona conference on Monday, Huawei was appearing full force with a host of exhibitions, forums, and keynotes, and holding a wide range of discussions with operator customers and partners from around the world.

Huawei has been committed to helping operators expand their business boundaries and achieve new growth through innovations in networks, services, and business models. To this end, Huawei is presenting its end-to-end 5G products and solutions at the event, such as simplified 5G sites, architecture, protocols, and operations & maintenance (O&M). These new offerings will help operators quickly deploy 5G networks on a large scale. Huawei has also launched the SoftCOM AI solution, which will help build autonomous driving networks of the future and maximize the value of telecom networks.

5G has arrived, and AI has become a new general-purpose technology. Innovation will never end and humanity will continue to develop, driven by advancements in science and technology. The intelligent world of the future will be a “Digital Village” where everyone is included and closely connected.

At this year’s event, Huawei is expanding on the theme of “Building a Fully Connected, Intelligent World”. Huawei’s main exhibition hall – Hall 1 – was designed around the theme of “The Digital Village”, representing the combination of technology and culture. The “Digital Village” provides a platform that brings together global industry elites and KOLs, allowing them to exchange ideas and discuss what challenges and opportunities the fully connected, intelligent world will bring to humanity.

Huawei’s main booth at Hall1 in Mobile World Congress 2019

Huawei has maintained absolute leadership in 5G solutions through ongoing investment in R&D. The high 5G network performance and strong delivery capabilities make Huawei a partner of choice. So far, Huawei has signed over 30 commercial 5G contracts with operators around the world, and shipped over 40,000 5G base stations. Its aim is to help operators jump start 5G and deliver a high-quality 5G user experience.

In Hall 1, Huawei is showcasing its end-to-end 5G products and solutions, ranging from simplified 5G sites and 5G integrated transport, to 5G cloud core and simplified 5G O&M. It also demonstrated its core technologies behind the new products and solutions, including radio frequency, optical transmission, IP, and IT. All of these are evidence of Huawei’s extensive experience in R&D and strong innovation capabilities.

Huawei was the first company in the industry to launch commercial 5G chips and devices, and has worked with the industry to drive 5G maturity and commercialization. Huawei demonstrated 8K high-definition (HD) livestreaming on Vodafone Spain’s 5G network, and showcased new applications such as Cloud VR, cloud gaming, and cloud PCs. These applications showed that 5G will bring a better life for everyone.

Under the support of Huawei, multiple European operators, including Vodafone, announced that 5G networks are now ready for commercial use. Huawei also signed 5G contracts with many operators from around the world.

In addition, Huawei presented its idea for autonomous driving networks, as well as its full-stack, all-scenario SoftCOM AI solution, with the aim to significantly improve operating efficiency, network performance, O&M efficiency, and user experiences. The SoftCOM AI solution enables “0 bits, 0 watts” and adaptive beam adjustment, thereby maximizing the value of telecom networks.

Huawei is actively innovating networks, services, and business models. It works with customers to redefine the business models and boundaries of the telecom industry, and ultimately help operators succeed. This will be achieved through a portfolio of innovative business solutions, including IoT cloud services, personal mobile services, five-star premium home broadband, and cloud-network convergence.

Huawei has worked closely with industry organizations, and has made key contributions to future network infrastructure, cyber security, and security policies and standards targeting vertical industries. Huawei is the world’s one and only telecom equipment vendor that is subject to and passes inspections against the highest-level standards. This ensures Huawei can create more secure and trustworthy products and solutions for its customers.

At this year’s event, Huawei is exploring cyber security mechanisms and standards that are suitable for Europe by holding forums and announcing joint initiatives with major industry organizations. Together, they will drive fair, open, trusted, and secure cooperation across the industry.

This is the first time that all of Huawei’s three business groups (BGs) – Carrier BG, Enterprise BG, and Consumer BG – have participated in the MWC. Huawei’s Enterprise BG showcased four star products: the industry’s fastest OceanStor Dorado series all flash storage; the world’s first AI-powered data center switch; the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 access point (AP) for commercial use; and the X series cameras – the world’s first AI-powered software-defined cameras. Huawei’s Consumer BG showcased multiple popular devices, and launched the world’s first foldable 5G smartphone.

MWC 2019 runs from February 25 to 28 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei is showcasing its products and solutions at booth 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1, booth 3I30 in Hall 3, the Innovation City zone in Hall 4, and booths 7C21 and 7C31 in Hall 7.