Kambwili Bonded, but Remains in Custody in Other Case

National Democratic Congress (NDC) consultant Chishimba Kambwili has been granted bond by the Lusaka Central Police.
Kambwili was arrested on Monday for disobeying lawful orders from a G4 security officer at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.
The Roan lawmaker has been granted bond with two working sureties.
However, Kambwili remains in custody as the other matter where he is charged with expressing hate towards another person comes up in court this afternoon.
The second case concerns the video which went viral where Kambwili racially abused an Indian national at a construction site who was driving a compactor.
KERICO44
OMG, This madala how many offence!!
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
Malibwe yakuilombela
Truth man
Zambia has plenty of laws and it is only the enforcement that is lacking at times. Very few people understand that even pointing a finger in the face of someone and shouting at him is common assault.Shouting and making noise in public is an offence, showing hatred towards someone because of tribe are offences which are very common in Zambia. I think this one shall be a lesson to those who like shouting and insulting especially the Chinese nationals.
chalwe Clifford
Pilato where are you?
Hammer
He will faint soon.
Trevor Pambwe
Chinese hv got jobs in zed wt abt us de owners ov de country, ZNS Chinese,ZP chinese.
Davis mwila SG
YESSSSSSSSSSSS! this is what wanted, Mr neckless must and should be prisoned then the speaker will definitely nullify the roan seat hahahaha XD
Hellington katongo
Imbwili too much trouble