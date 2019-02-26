Kambwili Bonded, but Remains in Custody in Other Case

National Democratic Congress (NDC) consultant Chishimba Kambwili has been granted bond by the Lusaka Central Police.

Kambwili was arrested on Monday for disobeying lawful orders from a G4 security officer at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

The Roan lawmaker has been granted bond with two working sureties.

However, Kambwili remains in custody as the other matter where he is charged with expressing hate towards another person comes up in court this afternoon.

The second case concerns the video which went viral where Kambwili racially abused an Indian national at a construction site who was driving a compactor.