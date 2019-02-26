Kambwili Denies ‘Hatred’ Charge, Out on Bail

Embattled NDC Consultant Chishimba Kambwili has pleaded not guilty to a charge of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt against an Indian working for a construction firm.

He was arrested and charged yesterday for allegedly showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race, tribe or place of origin or colour contrary to section 70 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Lusaka magistrate Chitalu Mulenga has granted Kambwili K3,000 cash bail in his own recognizance with two working sureties from a reputable organisation.

The matter has since been adjourned to April 8 for commencement of trial.

Meanwhile, Kambwili has failed to take plea in the other count where he is charged with disobeying lawful orders of a Security Guard at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport because the court was not availed with the docket.

He is expected to appear before court to answer to this charge as soon as the docket is presented to court.