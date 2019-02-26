State Asks High Court to Dismiss ‘Jimmy Fingers’ Property Seizure Application for Lapse of Time

THE State has asked the Lusaka High to dismiss with costs a matter in which Chita Lodge Limited has sued the Attorney General and Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) for seizing its property in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill on allegations that it is owned by former Zambia Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Eric Chimese.

In this matter, Chita Lodge Limited has sued the Attorney General and DEC as the first respondent and second respondent respectively arguing that the seizure of its property is irregular, illegal, unfair and unreasonable as the said premises have never belonged to Lt Gen Chimese.

DEC Chief investigation officer Mukelebai Kwaleyela has, however, raised a preliminary issue asking the court to determine whether it has jurisdiction to entrainment Chita Lodge managing director James Chungu, commonly known as Jimmy Fingers, on grounds that the application was out of time.

He also wants the court to determine whether Chungu was in order to bring to court matters that were subject of criminal proceedings scheduled for March 11, 2019 before the chief resident magistrate of the Subordinate Court.

“On this premise, the respondent will apply that the applicant’s application for leave to apply for judicial review be dismissed with costs,” Kwaleyela stated.

And in his affidavit filed on February 25 in support of the notice to raise preliminary issues, Kwaleyela stated that on September 5, 2018 a notice of seizure of Subdivision Q, Farm No. 2303 in Lusaka was personally served on Chimese.

He stated that he has been advised by advocates from the Attorney General’s chambers that an application for leave for judicial review must be promptly done within three months from the date when grounds for the application first arise.

Kwaleyela stated that Chungu filed his application for judicial review on February 5, 2019, exactly five months after the event that precipitated his right to commence an application for leave to apply for judicial review.

He stated that Chungu’s application was out of time because it raised matters of fact that were subject of criminal proceedings coming up in the Subordinate Court on March 11, 2019.

“Mr James Chungu, through the applicant company, has now devised a ploy to defeat the cause of criminal justice in the matter where he has been arrested and charged, by way of abusing this court with his application for leave to apply for judicial review through the applicant in order to render the criminal proceedings futile,” Kwaleyela stated.

He further stated that Chungu had devised a ploy to prepare the stage for his defence in the criminal proceedings where he has been arrested and charged with criminal offences related to the properties that were seized “and now wants to use the court to retrieve the said properties through an order of certiorari”.

Kwaleyela also stated that Chungu wanted to use the process of judicial review to obtain documentary evidence and information on how the State wished to proceed when prosecuting his criminal matter in the Subordinate Court.

He stated that nothing stops Chita Lodge or its director from raising the issue by way of judicial review in the Subordinate Court where there are criminal proceedings involving the same properties they wished to retrieve “instead of cluttering the court with piece-meal applications over the same properties”.

Kwaleyela further stated that he was advised by advocates from the Attorney General’s chambers that this was a proper case which the High court should dismiss with costs for being out of time and an abuse of the court process.