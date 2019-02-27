5 Zambians Swindled in SA

Five Zambians have reportedly been swindled various amounts of money amounting to over 185, 000 rands.

The five, who have reported the incidents to the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria, said they were swindled on different occasions through an online payment system by unscrupulous people while trying to purchase various goods from South Africa.

Among those swindled include civil servants, farmers and businessmen, stated Naomi Nyawali, the first secretary press at the Zambian mission in Pretoria.

According to the documentation made available to the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria, one of the five people lost over 100,000 rands paid for the purchase of a second hand John Deere tractor and trailer.

Others lost various amounts of 45, 000 rands and about 6,000 rands for purchases of a motor vehicle and Turkey birds respectively.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba expressed concern with the growing number of Zambians being swindled in that country.

He warned that cyber crime was real and the fraudsters were using social media to dupe and defraud their victims.

High Commissioner Mwamba said the mission was “overwhelmed with reports of Zambians being swindled while trying to purchase goods” from that country.

He advised would-be buyers of goods from South Africa to verify the existence of the companies they were dealing with before making any payments.

High Commissioner Mwamba has appealed to those swindled to lodge a formal complaint to both South African and Zambian police to bring swindlers to book.