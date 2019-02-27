AVIC Completes Luanshya Police Houses

Avic International has completed the construction of 25 housing units for Police officers in Luanshya District.

The housing units are part of the more than 1,454 being constructed for police officers in Lusaka, Central and the Copperbelt provinces to address challenges of decent accommodation faced by the officers countrywide.

Luanshya District commissioner Joel Chibuye has so far inspected the completed houses and stated that government remained committed to mitigating the housing deficit faced by the police service in the district.

The over K2 million housing project which commenced in July 2018, comprises of 25 low and medium cost housing units for Luanshya Central Police while an additional 30 houses for Mpatamato Police are still under construction.

“…we are now just waiting the handover to government by the contractor, AVIC International,” said Chibuye.