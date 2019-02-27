Buhari re-Elected as Nigeria President

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has been re-elected for a second four-year term, final results from Saturday’s general election show.

The 76-year-old defeated his main rival, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, with a margin of just under four million votes.

Mr Abubakar’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the result.

Delays and violence marred the run-up to the poll but no independent observer has cited electoral fraud.

Mr Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) won in 19 of the 36 states while the PDP was victorious in 17 states and in the capital, Abuja, according to the electoral commission (Inec).

Nigeria’s ‘generation democracy’

Turnout was just below 35% of registered voters. The commission will make a formal declaration on Wednesday.

(Source: BBC)