CB PF chair Accuses HH, Alliance of Holding Govt at Ranson

Nathan Chanda has said UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and the “so called” Opposition Alliance should for once show seriousness on national issues.

Chanda, the PF Copperbelt Province chairman who is also Luanshya mayor, noted that it is strange that the Opposition Alliance wanted to hold government at ransom on key national issues.

“We find it strange that Mr Hichilema and his Alliance partners have continued the crusade of attacking any decision that government makes. Mr Hichilema should know that ascending to State House can never be achieved through the back door. Only God and the people through the ballot can make one President. With his bitterness and evil machinations, he will never see the corridors of State House,” Chanda said.

He said Hichilema and his colleagues in the Alliance “should stop wasting the Zambian people’s time”.

“The Patriotic Front (PF) government led by His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu means well for the Zambian people and want to develop this country…the PF party on the Copperbelt wants to remind the people to see for themselves what kind of opposition leadership we have in Zambia today. In truth, this grouping is not even an opposition alliance – it is actually a ‘UPND alliance’ since it is only the UPND that have representation in Parliament. These other one-man groups calling themselves political parties without representation in Parliament don’t even qualify to be called political parties because they don’t even have structures,” Chanda said.

“The agenda of the UPND is now very clear – they want to frustrate the PF government at every turn and sabotage development in the country. For example, it is shocking to hear Mr Hichilema’s reasoning when he said at a press briefing that Parliament cannot represent the interests of all Zambians, and the 17 million Zambians must decide what goes in the Constitution and not Parliament, which is directly elected by the people, and hence Members of Parliament being called representatives of the People.”

During the briefing, Hichilema is reported to have further said “we need to dialogue and agree on what should be contained in the document so that when the document goes to Parliament, we don’t waste time debating it”.

But Chanda has reminded Hichilema that Zambia is bigger than any individual, including himself.

“The Constitution is not tailor-made to suit any individual or a political party but all Zambians regardless of their political affiliations…As PF on the Copperbelt, we are not surprised by the conduct and ignorance displayed by Mr Hichilema. The man has never been elected to any political office in his life and therefore does not understand the role of a Councillor, Mayor or Member of Parliament. Instead of ascending the political ladder directly, the man wants to use back-door methods, the same way he became the leader of UPND. He is merely trying to ride on the backs of the so-called opposition alliance members whom he is using as political donkeys to achieve his political agenda,” he said.

Chanda said the party will not accept and allow Hichilema to take over the country’s affairs from a legitimate government through “the so-called dialogue which he has hijacked and is unconstitutionally trying to make that bigger than parliament, the legislative arm of government”.

“We further appeal to the Church, Civil Society Organizations and all well-meaning stakeholders to condemn the conduct of the UPND and its alliance grouping. On the issue of constitutional reforms, the UPND should tell its Members of Parliament to go back to the people, the electorate who voted for them and consult them. Mr Hakainde Hichilema should not use his dictatorial conduct to direct his MPs against the constitutional amendments aimed at refining the Constitution,” said Chanda who further appealed to all members of parliament, irrespective of political affiliation, to be patriotic and put the interests of the nation for Zambia’s development.