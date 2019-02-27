Chipata Police Probe Missing Stillborn

The body of a stillborn baby has gone missing at Chipata Central Hospital.

Police say 27-year-old Emery Banda of Kapata Township and her relatives discovered the disappearance of the baby’s body early Monday when they were preparing its burial.

Eastern Province police commissioner Luckson Sakala said investigations have been launched into the matter and described the incident as “strange”.

“…investigations will be centred on all those who were on duty on that particular shift,” said Sakala.

“Police suspect that it was an inside job because there was no break-in to the room where the foetus was.”