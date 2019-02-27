By-Election Looms as Kambwili’s Seat is Declared Vacant

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has declared the Roan parliamentary seat vacant following a point of order by Malambo Member of Parliament Makebi Zulu.

Delivering a ruling on the point or order, Matibini ruled that Roan Patriotic Front lawmaker Chishimba Kambwili crossed the floor the moment he accepted a senior position in the opposition NDC.

Matibini said that Kambwili not only became an office bearer but also a member of the NDC the moment he accepted a position in the party.

The Speaker declared the seat vacant after having established whether Kambwili was a member of the NDC or not and also whether he crossed the floor when he was appointed political consultant in the NDC.

In his ruling Matibini relied on some of the utterances by Kambwili where he confirmed his membership and also leadership of the NDC.

“In the circumstances I find and hold that Chishimba Kambwili by virtue of being a member of the NDC has clearly crossed the floor,” Matibini said.

Kambwili had caught wind of imminent expulsion from parliament and opted to stay away.

The Roan lawmaker is entangled in a myriad of legal cases that have seen him spend most of his time at courts of law.

Kambwili was fired as Information Minister in November 2016 and has been on a collision path with the Patriotic Front under whose ticket he was elected in August 2016.

The declaration of the Roan seat as vacant paves way for a by-election that could prove a litmus test for Kambwili.

Another by-election is lined up for the Bahati Constituency that was held by another expelled former minister Harry Kalaba.