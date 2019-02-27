FIFA Hands Mwamelo Life Ban for Taking Bribes

World soccer governing body has banned former FAZ vice president Boniface Mwamelo for life for taking bribes.

According to a statement on the FIFA website Mwamelo has been banned by the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee for taking bribes in order to fix matches.

Mwamelo’s ban is the second high ban handed to a Zambian official after Kalusha Bwalya also served out a two year ban that was reduced on appeal.

“The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Boniface Mwamelo, the former treasurer and vice-president of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), guilty of having accepted bribes in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics,” reads the statement posted on the FIFA website.

“The investigation into Mr Mwamelo was opened on 18 October 2017. In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Mwamelo had breached art. 11 (bribery) of the 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and consequently banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 10,000 has been imposed on Mr Mwamelo.”

The statement adds: “The decision was notified to Mr Mwamelo today, the date on which the ban comes into force.”

Mwamelo served as Kalusha’s vice president from 2010 to 2016.