Govt Approves Mufumbwe’s 17 Projects

The Ministry of Local Government has approved 17 projects submitted by Mufumbwe Town Council to be financed by the 2018 Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

Upon receipt of its K 1.6 million share of the 2018 allocation, Mufumbwe Town Council identified 17 projects for implementation.

Member of Parliament Elliot Kamondo has confirmed the development naming some of the projects as the rehabilitation of the Kalengwa-Kabipupu road at a total cost of K 93, 356.

Kamondo has named other projects as the construction of a market shelter at Nyansonso at a cost of K65, 397, completion of a one by three classroom block at Jairos Fumpa Secondary School at a cost of K79, 831 and the completion of male and female wards at Kaminzekenzeke Clinic at a cost of K62, 000.

He added that other projects include construction of a staff house at Kashima East costing K120,000, construction of a market shelter at Kalengwa turn off (K65,397), construction of a 1×3 classroom block at Musowiji Secondary School (K150,000), among others.

“Mufumbwe Town Council approved 17 projects which were subsequently approved by the Ministry of Local Government. The projects will be funded under the Constituency Development Fund for 2018…In the recent past, we had complaints of projects only benefiting selected wards but this time around, we made sure that all the wards benefited because all these are community driven projects,” added Kamondo.