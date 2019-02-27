Kenyan Govt Evacuates Muntemba to Nairobi

The Kenyan Government has evacuated Zambia’s High Commissioner to Kenya Brenda Muntemba from Machakos to Nairobi.

High Commissioner Muntemba was operated on last night to stop suspected internal bleeding following a fatal accident on the highway on her way back to Nairobi.

She was later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Machakos Level 5 Referral Hospital.

The surgery was undertaken by senior doctors Joab Osumba, Eliud Aluvala and anesthetist J. Mutunga.

Machakos is 45km from Nairobi.

The vehicle in which High Commissioner Muntemba and first secretary tourism at the mission in Nairobi Aasa Kaluwe and driver Joseph Gutu were in, collided with a truck on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The driver failed to give way despite police escort, leading to Botswana’s High Commissioner Duke Lephoko’s vehicle ramming into Muntemba’s car.