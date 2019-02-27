Lungu Reverses Petauke Expulsion, Orders Reconciliation

President Edgar Lungu has reversed the expulsions of Emmanuel Banda and Elias Daka, both of Petauke, from the Patriotic Front.

Eastern Province PF chairman Andrew Lubusha had expelled the duo in letters dated February 20, 2019, accusing them of undermining Msanzala Member of Parliament Peter Daka.

Daka had reported the duo to the party secretariat for their alleged illicit activities in the constituency.

But President Lungu has reversed the expulsions, directing the provincial leadership to reconcile the two parties.