Muntemba to Undergo Second Surgery after Fatal Accident

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Kenya Brenda Muntemba who was last evening involved in a road accident after the car she was in collided with a truck on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway has undergone surgery and due to receive the second one in two days.

And the car carrying Botswana’s High Commissioner to Kenya Duke Lephoko was also involved in the accident after it rammed into Muntemba’s vehicle.

High Commissioner Muntemba and driver Joseph Gutu sustained injuries after the Toyota Prado they were in on their way to Nairobi collided with a truck.

Another passenger, Wasa Kaluwe, who is first secretary Tourism at the Zambian High Commission in Kenya, sustained serious injuries.

The diplomats and others injured in the accident are receiving treatment at Machako’s Level 5 hospital.

Governor Alfred Mutua, who visited the diplomats at the hospital, said doctors were doing everything possible to stabilize them.

High Commissioner Muntemba received surgery last night and will need to undergo another operation in two days.