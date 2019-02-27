OPINION: Awe ba Kambwili, Tefyo!

Chishimba Kambwili, the Roan Member of Parliament and former information and broadcasting minister, who has challenged his expulsion from the ruling party never ceases to amaze many Zambians, including ourselves.

On Sunday, CK was captured on CCTV committing a serious security breach at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport where he had gone to receive his family. Despite advice of the security officers that he shouldn’t use the restricted area to receive the wife, CK ignored that and according to what we hear, he actually verbally abused the officers who were manning the area.

CK is already in trouble with the law over his recent hateful remarks against an Indian employee of a road construction firm, for which he has been arrested. Before that behaviour of his could be erased from the people’s minds, he was at it again at the Airport on Sunday, pushing his way around without regard for rules and regulations that govern such sensitive installations and threatened the standing of the whole facility.

What must not be forgotten is that every airport in the world operates on strict rules and regulations and every official, regardless of position held, requires prior clearance to go through restricted areas. But for Kambwili, he thinks such serious regulations can be broken at any time because he is ‘Imbwili’. When will he stop his thuggish behaviour?

What CK knows best is to bully anyone and everyone he encounters whenever his mind is fixed at something. That’s not the best behaviour for someone who calls themselves a leader. Now we understand why the Patriotic Front acted quickly at kicking him out of the party because he is a complete disgrace to leadership.

Anyone calling himself or herself a leader must lead by example. But is what Kambwili did anything one would want to follow? Who would want to be associated with thuggery? Who would follow a so called leader who can break the rules without any remorse and throw his weight around so that others can ‘lick his feet’?

Our advice to CK is that he must now learn to humble himself and beg for acceptance among Zambians that he told all manner of sarcasms the time he served as information and broadcasting minister. With the little power he held, CK felt himself on top of the world and almost underrated the power of a Head of State going by the number of stunts he pulled to prove his worth. So it is not actually shocking to see him abrogating airport rules because he has always been one who lacks humility and regard for other human beings. Now what sort of leader will he make if voted into office? Having someone like CK as president of this country would mean Zambians being subjected to all manner of ridicule and sarcasm from someone elected to serve their interests.

Awe ba CK, tefyo. Please come back to earth; this is not how life should be lived. Face reality and know that you are not above the law!