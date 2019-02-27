PAC Leaves Opposition Alliance

Andyford Banda’s People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) has left the opposition alliance, alliance chairperson for Media and Finance Sean Tembo has disclosed.

Tembo, who is also a leader of the Patriots for Economic Progress Party (PeP), has told journalists during a briefing today that the decision to part ways with PAC followed a meeting held at Pamodzi Hotel where it was agreed that “there was an infection in the Alliance”.

He said the opposition alliance made a position that it would be composed of “credible opposition political parties only” and that the standards regarding the level of credibility of each of the members could not be compromised.

“As a way of guarding against opportunistic infections, the opposition alliance undergoes regular medical check-ups and it was during one of those routine check-ups that the alliance realized that one of its toes had developed an infection and the level of the infection was so advanced that all the efforts to try and save the toe were unsuccessful and the alliance decided to take the painful decision to amputate this toe for fear of the infection spreading to the entire foot and possibly the leg of the Alliance,” Tembo claimed.

He further talked about the alleged public threats on opposition alliance leaders by justice minister Given Lubinda following their decision to file a complaint to the International Criminal Court (ICC) against President Edgar Lungu, home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo and eight others for crimes against humanity.

Tembo said Lubinda’s threats were evidently intended to achieve the same objectives as President Lungu’s allegations that the opposition alliance’s decision to file a criminal complaint to the ICC would undermine the country’s ability to borrow from international investors “and that is to gag the Alliance and prevent it from proceeding to the ICC to file its complaint”.

“We have decided to take this matter to the ICC instead of utilising the locally available judicial system because we are unlikely to get justice locally due to the well documented selective application of the law by the state,” Tembo has said.

Meanwhile, the alliance has maintained that it has changed its position regarding the on-going national dialogue and reconciliation process, saying it is fully committed to a credible, transparent and objective process “which, in its current circumstances, can only be delivered by the leadership of the three church mother bodies as agreed at the Siavonga retreat.”