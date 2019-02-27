Roan Seat Expected to be Declared Vacant-Kambwili

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili says he has information that his parliamentary seat will be declared vacant today by Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini.

Kambwili has alleged that State House has intervened in the matter by directing Matibini to declare the seat vacant.

The Roan Patriotic Front Member of Parliament has been caught in between two political parties with the NDC where he is leader expelling him last week.

However, the other faction within the NDC has retained his role as political consultant.

Last week Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu raised a point of order in parliament questioning the legality of Kambwili being in parliament under the PF while he is heading the NDC.

The Speaker is expected to make a ruling this afternoon (Wednesday) with Kambwili resigned to losing his seat that is expected to fall vacant.

FULL STATEMENT:

Good afternoon fellow country people.

I have been reliably informed by my state house sources that my roan parliamentary seat will be declared vacant today. I have tried to avoid a costly bye election in roan for the sole reason that the people of roan gave me a 5 year mandate in 2016 and being a responsible and genuine leader I tried to make sure a bye election is avoided. notwithstanding the fact that this is the farming season I would have preferred those residents continue making a livelihood rather than start participating in a bye election which is totally unnecessary and will surely disturb the little they are making.

As a result of internal pressure and in the name of dirty politics pressure authorities and the powers that be have failed to withstand and this afternoon I am reliably informed that the speaker will declare roan constituency vacant. Fellow colleagues this was the stunt that Mwenya Musenge was contracted to pull off, Musenge was called upon to cause confusion and disruption in exchange for favor or whatever he was promised. Ordinarily I would go to court again because there is no fact in the allegation of crossing the floor, however I am only human and there’s only so much you can fight for, besides my I believe my works and commitment to the betterment of my constituency are security enough to enter the battlefield.

If there is any such declaration today, I would like to announce that I will not contest or put up any legal fight against the vacant declaration, instead we will go back to the people of roan so that they can chose their leader once again. I know of all the sufferings of the people of roan constituency and I have tried to avoid a bye election but state house would not allow bye election to go amiss.

To the people of roan I say thank you for according me the opportunity to serve you diligently, I strongly believe the strong ties and bond we have built in the last 13 years is reason enough for you to chose wisely. Despite the grave inconvenience your chance has come albeit unnecessarily to once again select a leader to represent you in parliament. We will go back to roan constituency and ask them the same question we have asked in the past elections, we are ready to battle for the roan seat because we have all the confidence in the people and our works.

God bless you all.