More Drama in Kambwili’s NDC

Confusion has continued in Chishimba Kambwili’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the Copperbelt.

Copperbelt Province chairman Chipoka Mulenga has announced the suspension of Kitwe district chairman Steve Chewe for holding a media briefing at the party district secretariat where he denounced the decision to suspend secretary general Mwenya Musenge.

Chewe, who was flanked by other party members, said it was unfair to make such a decision.

He stated that the party in the district was not in support of the decision taken by the Central Committee to suspend Musenge.

“We, as a party in the district, have been following happenings in the party and wish to state that we are not in support of the decision and we also demand that Mr Chishimba Kambwili gives us a clear position on which party he belongs to,” said Chewe.

His comments, however, did not go well with the provincial leadership that branded the briefing illegal and suspended him from the party for alleged gross misconduct.

“The NDC Provincial leadership has suspended Kitwe Chairman for gross in discipline. The press briefing he held this morning was not blessed by the Provincial leadership. It does not reflect the views and opinions of the party on the Copperbelt,” Mulenga said.

Chewe has since been instructed not to issue any statement on behalf of the NDC in Kitwe and disassociate himself from all party activities while on suspension.