Lusaka, Northern PSs Swap

President Edgar Lungu has with immediate effect swapped Northern Province permanent secretary Elias Kamanga with his Lusaka counterpart Charles Sipanje.

Kamanga, who moves to the third province since his appointment having served on the Copperbelt and Northern provinces, has confirmed the development.

The former Kitwe Mayor and District Commissioner will be rejoining his former boss on the Copperbelt, Bowman Lusambo, who was also swapped with Japhen Mwakalombe.

“I have officially handed over the Office of Permanent Secretary for Northern Province to my bnrother Charles Sipanje as I take up my new role as PS Lusaka Province following my transfer by His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. I am greatly honored to have served the people of the Northern Province and contributed in whichever small way to changing the landscape of the Province,” Kamanga said.

He said he was delighted to have been part of the successful holding of the Northern Province Expo and Centenary of the end of the World War I.

“I am particularly delighted to have been part of the indisputably successful Northern Province Investment Expo and Centenary Commemoration of the end of the First World War which attracted thousands of delegates from within and outside Zambia. I am also confident with the coming of five and four star hotels like Protea, Garden and Mikalile, plus a Shopping Mall at Kasama Golf Club and a Shipyard at Mpulungu Harbor. The Province will change for good,” added Kamanga.