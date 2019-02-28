Lusaka PF Interim Executive Unveiled

PF secretary general Davies Mwila has this morning announced the Lusaka Province interim executive committee to be headed by Paul Moonga.

Moonga, a member of the PF central committee, will be deputized by Charles Chimumbwa.

Among other members of the interim committeee include Kennedy Kamba who is tge secretary; Mwenya Matafwali (vice secretary); Japhen Mwakalombe (treasurer); Collins Mulenga (vice treasurer); Christopher Shakafuswa (information and publicity secretary); Kennedy Mubanga (vice information and publicity secretary).

The PF was due to hold elections for the provincial executive but froze out the exercise with the party opting to appoint an interim committee.