Mayor Orders Removal of Billboard in York Farm Traffic Circle

The Mayor of Lusaka Miles Sampa has given Crossfit Construction a two-week ultimatum in which to remove a billboard inside in the York Farm Traffic Circle.

In a letter dated February 27, he stated that all traffic circles should not have billboards inside the traffic circles.

Sampa had earlier this week asked Hybrid Poultry Farm to remove their chicken statue from the traffic circle, a decision that led to a social media campaign to “save the chicken”.

However, the City Mayor explained that the instruction to Hybrid Poultry was not an isolated matter as all traffic circles in Lusaka need to meet the requirements of being simple, green and with a fountain or national hero.