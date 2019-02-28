PAC Speaks: Opposition Alliance Lacks Strategy, only Championing Interests of one Member

The People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) today held a briefing to put into context reasons for its departure from the Opposition Alliance.

The Alliance yesterday held a briefing at which accusations were made that PAC was an “infected toe” and there was no other option for the group but to “cut it off”.

PAC president Andyford Banda has, however, said their decision to leave the Opposition Alliance was premised on the fact that the grouping had deviated from its objectives at formation and was clearly championing the interests of only one of its members.

He stressed that PAC had not sold off as insinuated but that it only withdrew from the Alliance’s frequent meetings after realization of the lost cause.

Here is Banda’s full statement:

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, PAC executives and members, our colleagues from the media and all invited guests, on behalf of the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC), we are grateful that you have taken time to come and attend this press conference.

In as much as we shall touch a few issues that concern us a party, we shall mainly focus this press briefing in highlighting our dealings with our former colleagues in the opposition alliance.

Ladies and gentlemen, in order to understand this properly, we must understand why we mistakenly got involved in the opposition alliance. The opposition alliance was formed with the sole purpose of working together on matters of common interest. These included mainly issues that are supposed to be tackled through the long awaited national dialogue.

These issues include matters to do with the electoral reforms, public order act, constitutional reforms etc.

Matters that affect all of us as members of the opposition. When we were co-opted, we didn’t discuss fielding a sole presidential candidate in 2021. We didn’t agree that we will be having meetings every other day to discuss matters that affect one alliance member. We didn’t discuss that we must stop participating in by elections hence we were within our rights to participate in the Sesheke by-election. A week or also after our initial meeting in December 2018, while I was away outside the country, I saw media statements attributed to an alliance member that the alliance had resolved to field one presidential candidate in the 2021 General Elections. We didn’t say anything, we just told ourselves that we needed to be careful with how we dealt with the alliance.

Later we noticed that the opposition alliance started dealing with issues that were very much outside the scope of the formation. It is at that point that we knew that we were about to be used some people for very personal agendas. The alliance started dealing with too many issues and we were slowly becoming one political party. The biggest issue is that most of these issues had nothing to do with PAC and nothing to do with issues of common interest hence you may have noticed that we stopped attending those press briefings. Yes we became half committed and the predicament was, how do we get out in a mature manner without actually tarnishing anyone’s image.

I personally do enjoy a cordial relationship with the media and I did consult some of you to give me advice on how best we can come out in a mature manner without playing the usual politics similar to what our colleagues in the alliance have done by referring to us as ‘an infectious sore.’ We have always respected everyone hence our purpose was to work towards a mutually agreed separation, probably through a joint statement. In yesterdays’ statement, issued by our colleagues, it was insinuated that we had become infectious hence they needed to amputate to us. There was also a further lie that we had become compromised hence they started to play a fast one on us. Members of the press, and everyone listening live on radio as a party we shall not play to the gallery of trying to win cheap political scores but we shall be mature and say things as they are. As we have mentioned the alliance started focusing on issues that had nothing to do with the formation of the alliance and issues that clearly seemed to be an agenda to push the interest of one alliance member. This you can attest from the statements and media briefs that you have been bombarded with in recent times.

The alliance was not truthful in saying that we had become infectious but they should have told you that we were half committed. This is the truth.

We were half committed because we felt the alliance had no strategy, there was a serious lack of planning, no clear timetable, meetings and press briefings were called an hour or two hours prior, sometimes even the on the same day, when we have other things to do. The alliance lacked purpose, focus and objectivity in its dealings. It was clear our brand as a party with brand new politics was being threatened. We started slowly looking like we had been bought and we were pushing one agenda.16. At one point I was asked to fly to South Africa with only a days notice, with some alliance leaders to see Mr. Mulongoti in hospital – I would like to wish him a quick recovery. It seemed like a scheme to hoodwink hungry politicians, which we are not. I do business outside the country so an economy class air ticket really can’t move me to travel on a day’s notice. Ladies and gentlemen, here lies our problems with the alliance. So therefore, it must be noted that as PAC we are not surprised by the behaviour and the subsequent announcement of our exit from the alliance. We are not surprised because from the onset we knew and expected that this initiative would become a contest of egos. We are however relieved by the shameful behaviour and announcement by our colleagues. As PAC we are at peace with reality and we will continue to pursue an agenda that benefits the public. While we cannot contest a decision by the Alliance, we will respond to their demeaning statement which was issued by their spokesperson. The alliance refers to us as an infected toe [please refer to their statement to their statement]. As PAC we believe that any meaningful collaboration or alliance should be built on mutual respect. This reference exposes the spirit in which this alliance was founded on and has continued to operate on. If PAC was just a toe in the alliance then one wonders which political party is the heart and which one is the head. We entered into the alliance with a pure and clear conscience and respect for all the alliance members even though some alliance members are just WhatsApp based political parties. As PAC we have not just moved from radio station to another but we have visited every corner of this country and contested elections. This did not in any way inspire us to disrespect some of the alliance members who have never stepped out of Lusaka or contested any election. It is our firm belief that for any union to stand the test of time, the involved parties must respect each other and consider each other as equal players.