DEC Nabs 3 Telecom Company Staff for Money Laundering

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Lusaka has arrested three employees of a named telecommunication company for money laundering activities involving over K500, 000.

The three identified as Phidelis Beenzu Chiboola, 38, a treasury officer of Plot 411/5 A, Mapepe in Chilanga, Ebbie Kadantu, 42, a Compliance and Tax officer of Plot 30332, off Shantumbu Road and Joel Mufuzi, 42, an accountant of Plot 12712, Chalala, have been charged with stealing by clerk and servant as well as money laundering, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

“Particulars of the offence are that Phidelis Beenzu Chiboola, between 1st January, 2016 and 31st December, 2016, whilst acting together with other persons unknown, stole money belonging to the company amounting to K336, 235.05 with intent to permanently deprive the institution while the suspect between the same dates, acting with persons unknown, did create fraudulent payments to unregistered suppliers and obtained the funds which he used for personal gain,” DEC stated.

“Between the same dates and acting together with Ebbie Kadantu, Joel Mufuzi, and other persons unknown, Phidelis Beenzu Chiboola did create fraudulent payments amounting to K206, 591.36 masked as a known registered supplier when in fact the payment was uploaded to a different bank account number of an unregistered supplier and the funds were used by the trio for personal benefit.”

The DEC has seized three houses from the accused as suspected proceeds of crime.

The trio will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, the DEC has arrested two small-scale farmers of different areas for cultivating over 1.5 tonnes of cannabis.

Moses Kapeya, 42, of Chibansa Village in Mpika has been arrested for unlawful cultivation of cannabis weighing 1.24 tonnes planted along a stream in the area while Danny Muteba, 22, of Samapimbi Village in North-Western Province has been nabbed for similar offences involving 520 kilograms of cannabis which was intercropped with groundnuts.