Fuel Shortage Hits Mwinilunga

A shortage of fuel has hit Mwinilunga district in North Western Province, forcing vendors to inflate a litre of petrol to as high K25.

The district has reportedly had no fuel supply for about three weeks as the only fuel service station, Petrol Link, ran out of stock.

Because of this, fuel vendors are allegedly transporting the commodity from Solwezi, which is about 270 kilometers away.

Mwinilunga acting District Commissioner Mwiya Tulani confirmed the fuel shortage in the district.

He said he has been making efforts to meet proprietors of Petrol Link to understand why there has not been any fuel supply but “nothing has come forth”.

“Well it is true, we have not had supply in the district and the situation has become worse because fuel vendors have taken advantage of the situation,” Tulani stated.

The fuel shortage has paralysed business activities, he said, and called on the business community to consider investing in the fuel supply sector “because the commodity is on demand”.

Tulani, on the other hand, accused Petrol Link of causing an artificial fuel shortage in the district because of administrative issues that have affected operations.

“It is unacceptable for Pertol Link to hold people at ransom because of its failure to sort out an administrative matter of some alleged missing money at its filling station,” said Tulani.