Huawei Top Boss Counters US Propaganda

At the close of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), mobile telecommunication giant Huawei vice president Catherine Chen penned a witty letter to the United States of America.

Huawei has been engulfed in a trade war with the United States President Donald Trump spearheading a ban of the Chinese telecom giant.

Trump has threatened to ban Huawei from the American market on account that their technology is used to access and sell secrets of other countries.

Huawei has since stood up to the US and mobilizing its markets even more forceful.

Below is the full statement:

I am Catherine Chen, a Director of the Board at Huawei. I am in charge of public and government affairs.

The US is an example of how to inspire passion for technological innovation and development. We too have been inspired by your history of creativity and hard work.

I am writing to you in the hope that we come to understand each other better. In recent years, the US government has developed some misunderstandings about us. We would like to draw your attention to the facts.

We operate in more than 170 countries and regions, including countries like the UK, Germany and France. We provide innovative and secure telecoms network equipment and smartphones to more than three billion people around the world.

Huawei was founded over 30 years ago and we are proud of our people’s willingness to work in the world’s most difficult and dangerous regions. We have put our hearts and soul into connecting the unconnected and bridging the digital divide in undeserved locations around the world-places where many other companies aren’t willing to go.

We build base stations in the harshest environments, like the Arctic Circle, the Sahara, rainforests in South America and even on Mount Everest, in the wake of disasters like the Tsunami in Indonesia, the nuclear disaster in Japan, and the massive earthquake in Chile, our employees were some of the first on the ground, working tirelessly to restore communications networks and support disaster relief.

We work with many leading companies on technology development, business consulting and procurement. In addition we support university research programs in the US, helping them make significant progress in communications technologies, which we believe will benefit the whole world.

There are only so many people we can reach out to. On behalf of Huawei, I would like to invite members of the US media to visit our campuses and meet our employees. I hope that you can take what you see and hear back to your readers, viewers, and listeners and share this message with them, to let them know that our doors are always open. We would like the US public to get to know us better, as we will you.

If you would like visit us corpcomm@huawei.com

Don’t believe everything you hear, we look forward to meeting you.

Catherine Chen

Corporate Senior Vice President

Director of the Board

Huawei Technologies