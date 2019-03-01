Kitwe farmer commits suicide

A 51-year-old farmer of Kitwe has committed suicide by taking an insecticide for unknown reasons.

Kingstone Mupaka, a peasant farmer of ZNS camp area, was found in an unconscious state after taking the poisonous substance.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga said Mupaka died a few hours after arriving at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

She said police have opened an inquiry to establish the reasons behind the suicide.

“…he was briefly admitted and later died around 22:00 hours. Reasons for the suicide are not yet known,” said Katanga.