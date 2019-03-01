Man Killed for Suspected Witchcraft

Unknown people have axed to death a 58-year-old man of chief Mpumba’s area in Muchinga Province for suspected witchcraft.

The deceased identified as Godfrey Nkandu was found with deep cuts on the forehead and neck while an axe was left next to the body.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase, who confirmed the development, said Nkandu’s body was found 100 metres away from his house.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the community had been suspecting him of practicing witchcraft.

“We suspect that an axe was used to commit the heinous crime as it was found besides the body, which had deep cuts on the forehead and neck, four needles tied with beads, a white cloth, among other things, were also found beside the body,” Njase stated.