Mutembo Nchito’s Dismissal Petition Ruling Pends

Former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mutembo Nchito will have to wait a little longer before the Constitutional Court can decide whether or not the petition in which he is challenging his dismissal is properly before court.

The Court was yesterday morning expected to deliver its ruling following a question it asked the former DPP to explain whether his application was properly before the court.

But when the matter came up, the court which could not sit, only communicated to both parties through a letter that it had deferred the ruling to a date to be communicated to.

The question to Nchito on whether or not his petition is properly before the court followed a preliminary issue raised by the state through Solicitor General Abraham Mwansa as to whether reliefs sought by the former were rightly before the Constitutional Court.

He, in his application, argued that the matter was not properly before court and that some of the reliefs sought in Nchito’s petition could not be by way of petition but judicial review.

“To answer this court’s question, we are inclined to submit that the court has no jurisdiction to entertain the reliefs sought by Mr Nchito. We do not agree that the reliefs sought can be addressed in a petition. The appropriate way is judicial review proceedings…in this court in order to address the reliefs in issue,” Mwansa submitted.