Prisons Officer, Court Interpreter Nabbed for Corruption

The Anti-corruption Commission in Kasama has arrested a Nakonde Magistrate’s Court interpreter and a Chinsali Prisons Officer for corrupt practices.

Zebron Mathotho, the Prison- Officer- in- Charge aged 43 of Farmers Training Centre in Chinsali and Patrick Mweshi, Chinsali a court interpreter at Nakonde Magistrate’s Court aged 41 of Wulongo Village, have been respectively charged with one count and two counts of corrupt practices by a public officer contrary to section 19(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Details in Mathoto’s case are that on dates unknown but between April 1, 2016 and March 30, 2017 in Isoka district, he, being a public officer, then serving as Officer-In-Charge at Isoka Correctional Facility, corruptly received K4,000.00 cash gratification as an inducement or reward to facilitate the release of Andrew Nelson Simundi from Isoka Correctional Facility before he could complete his jail sentence.

For Mweshi, the two counts are that on dates unknown but between April 1, 2016 and March 30, 2017 in Nakonde district, being a Court Interpreter at Nakonde Magistrate’s Court, he corruptly solicited and received K6,000.00 and K10,000.00 respectively as an inducement or reward to facilitate the release of Priscilla Nakamba and Simundi from Isoka Correctional Facility before they could complete their jail sentences.

Mweshi has further been charged with two counts of forgery of Court Orders for bail pending appeal and two counts of uttering false documents contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

The duo has since been released on bond and will appear in court soon.