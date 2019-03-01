Samfya Teacher Pleads Guilty to Defaming Lungu

A teacher of Samfya has pleaded guilty to defamation of the President and possession of obscene material.

In this case, 27-year-old Enockson Banda is facing four counts of defamation of the President and possession of obscene material.

It is alleged that between April 1 and June 30 last year, Banda, with intend to bring the name of the President into ridicule, Banda published the defamatory statements.

It is also alleged that on the same dates, Banda had in his possession obscene materials, including pictures tending to corrupt morals.

When the matter came up yesterday for continuation of trial before magistrate Sylvia Munyinya, Banda, who had initially denied all the charges, pleaded guilty after the court read out the charges to him.

Asked why he issued the defamatory statements against the President, Banda said he was angry.

The court entered a plea of guilty and adjourned that matter to Monday next week for reading of facts and sentencing.

Banda is on bail