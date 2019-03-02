It’s Dry in Opposition, Mutati tells MMD Members

MMD faction leader Felix Mutati has told members to work hard and mobilize resources for the party because “it is dry in opposition”.

And Mutati has called on MMD members countrywide to help spread the message of peace among political parties.

Mutati, who is on the Copperbelt Province for a series of meetings with party structures, told members that there is a need to embrace the spirit of sacrifice for the party, saying opposition politics are different from ruling party politics.

He said as president, he will do his part by mobilising resources for the smooth operations of the party but that members should also sacrifice their time to ensure that they bring more members to the MMD.

Mutati said members should realise that the party was no longer in government where it was easy to find well-wishers to support them.

“We are in opposition, we need to sacrifice and we should also be humble. We should realise that things are different from those days when we were in government. It is dry in the opposition; you also know that. So we want the spirit that we had, the spirit of volunteerism, the spirit of sacrificing to the party MMD. If we work hard, it is only God who knows what the future holds but if we don’t work hard, then the party suffers and we achieve nothing,” he said.

He further said politicians should fight with ideas than engaging in political violence which is retrogressive to the development of the country.

He told members to spread peace and unity to other political parties, saying what they must know is that no development comes with political violence.

And Mutati says parties should not force citizens to vote for individuals they don’t want but that voters should willfully elect leaders of their choice.

He said a candidate cannot be voted for by pangas but by the people who should be allowed to do that freely.

“What we know as MMD is that leaders are chosen by people and not pangas. Do pangas choose leaders? Let people have a free will to choose their leaders. Don’t force leaders on people with pangas. So we want these by-elections which are coming in Bahati and Roan, let people chose their MPs freely. Let the people of Bahati and Roan choose a person they want. Don’t force them using pangas and other weapons,” Mutati said.

“Let political parties emulate MMD in conducting peaceful campaigns. I was a campaign manager in Roan for a by election and we did not have violence and people willfully chose their MP. We didn’t have violence but only debated on our policies as political parties. And you as members of the MMD, help your leaders to tell others that there is no development in punches. We are one people but you can’t say One Zambia, One Nation while welding a panga, it is not one Zambia, one panga.”

Mutati has so far held meetings with MMD district officials from Chililabombwe, Chingola, Chambishi and Kitwe.