PAC Chair says Govt Making Efforts to Stop Abuse of Public Funds

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee Howard Kunda has said the government has made “steady progress” in curbing mismanagement of public resources following the arrests and prosecution of civil servants cited in the Auditor General’s reports.

Kunda, who is also secretary general of the Southern Africa Development Community Organisations of Public Committee (SADCOPAC), said during a training for Public Accounts Committees in South Africa that the implementation of the measures put in place have so far yielded results.

He said the enactment of the Financial Management Act of 2018 was helping to effectively prevent abuse and correct anomalies commonly cited in previous Auditor General’s reports.

Kunda expressed happiness that the Financial Management Act prescribed punishment for erring officers and gave powers to his Committee to summon public officers cited for abrogating the regulations.

He said the recent dismissal of accountants from the Ministry of General Education and prosecution of other senior public officials signaled government’s determination to end mismanagement of public resources.

And Kunda said the SADCOPAC had provided a platform on which Public Accounts Committees from the SADC region could exchanged best practices in protecting public resources.

He said SADCOPAC had helped member states to come up with measures that helped in the implementation of mechanisms to end misuse of public resources, according to a statement issued by first secretary press at the Zambian mission in Pretoria, Naomi Nyawali.