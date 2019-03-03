Roan Seat Will be Like Scoring in an Empty Net-PF Chair

The Copperbelt Patriotic Front chairman Nathan Chanda says the Roan by-election will be like scoring in an empty net for the ruling party.

Chanda, who is also Luanshya mayor said former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili caused the by-election through selfishness of wanting to belong to more than one political party.

The Patriotic Front has opened the hunt for a candidate for the recently declared vacant seat by Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini.

“It is not a general election of changing the President, Mayor or Councillors. We just have a (by-election) penalty without a goal keeper, so we just have to score in an empty goal,” he said.

“We have people that lie that they pay for orphans, it’s a lie, and it’s the money of government through CDF. Don’t be cheated that they are helping people with personal money.”

Chanda said “It is sad that Mr Kambwili has brought a by-election because of his uncoordinated talk. It is him that has caused this by-election. The constitution is very clear, that once you denounce your own political party, you expel yourself from that party. You can’t be in two parties at the same time.”

He said that the government would not suspend projects during the by-election.

“On the roads and other projects, we are not going to fear the by-election. These road works just stalled because of the rains. So once the rains reduce or finishes, we are starting the road rehabilitation works, because they have nothing to do with by-elections. Work should continue with or without a by-election,” he said.

Chanda also said he would not apply to contest the Roan seat that he badly fought for in 2016 but lost out to Kambwili after President Edgar Lungu’s intervention.