ACC Arrests NHA Finance Director

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested National Housing Authority Director of Finance Charles Chewe for failing to follow applicable laid down procurement procedures.

Chewe, 54 has been charged with a count of willful failure to follow applicable laid down procurement procedures or guidelines contrary to the Anti-Corruption laws.

It is alleged that on dates unknown but between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2012 in Lusaka, Chewe, as Director of Finance at the National Housing Authority, awarded a contract to Blackson Zulu, a debt collector, without following procurement procedures or guidelines.

Chewe has been released on bond and will appear in court soon, the ACC has stated.