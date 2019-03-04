Avic Delivers Cops’ Houses in Lufwanyama

Avic International has completed the construction of 25 housing units for police officers in Lufwanyama district.

The housing units are part of the more than 1,454 being constructed for police officers in Lusaka, Central and the Copperbelt provinces to address challenges of decent accommodation faced by the officers countrywide.

Lufwanyama District commissioner Miniver Mutesa has inspected the completed housing units and expressed happiness that the project has been undertaken within the specified time frame of six months.

She said the completion of police houses is a relief in addressing the accommodation challenges faced by government workers in the district.

Mutesa said most police officers had been living in offices while others travelled long distances due to inadequate accommodation in Lufwanyama district.

“The challenge of housing in this district is real; some of our officers have been spending their nights in offices. So with these houses completed, the move will help motivate our men and women in uniform,” said Mutesa who added that the government would ensure decent accommodation is provided for all workers.